The NYPD has released this sketch of a man wanted for a rape in a New York City subway station on Sept. 1, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — An assailant raped a woman on a New York City subway platform, authorities said Thursday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 21, first encountered her attacker inside the 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal station on the A/C/E lines in Midtown Manhattan around 3 a.m. on Sept. 1, police said.

From there, the man led her to multiple other subway stations, officials said. In one of those stations, he led her to the end of a platform towards the tunnel, then raped her, authorities said. It was not immediately clear in what station the attack ultimately took place.

First responders took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect, who’s described as having facial hair and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing burgundy and gold shorts, with black and white Crocs.