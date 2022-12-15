DENVER (KDVR) — Friday, Dec. 9, was supposed to be a happy day for Hilary van Noort.

That morning, after months of battling leukemia, the Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. Things were looking up.

But Friday night quickly turned tragic when her husband, Logan Rocklin, was killed on his bike. Her best friend, Laura Jo Washle, said van Noort found out what happened from her hospital bed.

“They were both at the hospital celebrating all day,” Washle said. “Now, it’s a day that unfortunately is tainted.”

DPD is looking to identify this SUV that may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, Rocklin was crossing Sheridan Boulevard on 38th Avenue when a driver hit him and took off. On Wednesday, his loved ones unveiled a ghost bike memorial at the scene.

“It’s devastating,” Washle said. “She’s my best friend and she’s already been going through so much, and then on top of that, her number one support being taken away from her, it’s just unbelievable, and so unfair.”

Logan Rocklin with his wife, Hilary van Noort. (Laura Jo Washle)

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist van Noort with medical and funeral costs. On Wednesday, police released photos of the potential vehicles involved.

Anyone with information could be entitled to a $2,000 reward by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.