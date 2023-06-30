(WHNT/NEXSTAR) — Will the mail run on the Fourth of July? In short, the answer is no!

No mailing or package service, such as U.S. Postal Service (USPS), UPS and FedEx, will be running on the federal holiday.

Normal delivery service will be on Monday, July 3, and then normal service will resume for all three companies on July 5.

To look at the holiday schedules recognized by each service, click the links below:

When it comes to Amazon, while the retail giant’s observed holidays sometimes align with other delivery services, they don’t always. Independence Day, however, is one of Amazon’s observed holidays, according to Amazon. Customers should plan accordingly.