Wichita Falls man charged with 45 counts of child sex crimes has trial date set

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As cases continue to pile up in the courts awaiting trial, jury summons are now going out as judges prepare to try to whittle down the caseloads.

One priority case got a pretrial hearing today and the trial is set to begin on September 27 in 30th District Court.

Michael Corey Wichita County Jail booking photo

Michael Corey, 36, has been in jail since his arrest in February 2018 on 45 counts of sex crimes against a boy and two girls. He is also on probation for a previous case of horrific child abuse to three children.

A previous motion in April to release Corey on personal recognizance instead of holding him on $675,000 bonds was denied.

Corey was placed on 10 years probation in 2019 for the child abuse of siblings ages 8, 10 and 11.

The abuse included forcing the kids to bend over to take licks from a paddle with zip ties tied around it, while their foster parent allegedly watched and kept a count of the licks. If the kids fell over before getting all the licks they were to take, they said they had to get back up and start over.

They said Corey would tell them they had as many as 90 licks with the paddle coming.

The abuse came to light after staff at the eight-year-old’s school notified authorities, and police discovered the other children’s abuse when they went to their mobile home in the 1100 block of Hawthorne. Charges against the foster parent were later dropped.

The indictments are: 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, 12 counts of employing, inducing, or authorizing a child to engage in sexual performance, 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of indecency with a child by exposure and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The affidavits include charges he forced the children to engage in sexual acts on each other.

They also state the children said they did everything Corey told them to because their beatings would be more severe if they didn’t.

The children also said Corey had a laptop on a coffee table playing pornography during the abuse, and police said they found the laptop and video.

A witness outcry hearing, required before Corey’s trial, is tentatively set for August. This is to hear from adults to whom the children reported the abuse and determine the admissibility of their testimony.