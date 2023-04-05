(NEXSTAR) – If you never quite got around to watching the HBO smash hit “Westworld” when everyone was talking about it in late 2016, there’s good news.

Thanks to a deal between HBO and streaming platforms Roku and Tubi, the hit show starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and Jeffrey Wright, along with several other canceled HBO shows, are now streaming on 14 new free, ad-supported channels.

The decision to axe “Westworld,” which garnered 54 Emmy nominations, came abruptly in late 2022, just weeks after showrunners were talking about possibly extending the show for a fifth and final season.

Another highly acclaimed HBO show, “Raised by Wolves,” is also streaming now on WB TV Watchlist, one of the 14 channels. The sci-fi series was canceled in 2022 after two seasons, despite excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Please someone swoop in and save this freaking show!” one person commented after the initial news of HBO’s decision in June 2022.

Another popular show that was bumped out of the HBO Max library, “The Nevers,” is also available for streaming, along with the following titles: “La Femme Nikita,” “Nikita,” “Head of Class,” “Better With You,” “Eight is Enough,” “Born to Be Wild,” “Matchstick Men,” “Joe Versus the Volcano,” “Murder Chose Me,” “A Crime to Remember,” “Southern Fried Homicide,” “My Five Wives,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding” and more.

Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of HBO, brokered deals in January that allow Roku and Tubi to stream over 2,000 hours of free, ad-supported content.