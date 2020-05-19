Who is helping to take care of caregivers during the COVID-19 crisis?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New research shows the number of family caregivers in America has increased by 9.5 million from 2015. The study, called Caregiving in the U.S. by National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP, also found personal finances are a concern for family caregivers.

The study reports 28% of caregivers have stopped saving, 23% have taken on more debt and 22% have used up personal short-term savings. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is making that financial challenge worse.

“We know from this research that 53 million Americans are caring for someone and of those, 48 million people are caring for an adult,” said Grace Whiting, the President of NAC. “The pressures that they’re facing are only going to be amplified by what we’re dealing with in this health crisis.”

The group is asking lawmakers to include caregivers when considering a new stimulus package. Whiting says The Family First Coronavirus Act didn’t go far enough to provide support for people stepping away from the workforce and into the role of caretaker during the pandemic.

“If I’m caring for dad at home with dementia, I may not have job protection or family medical leave. That’s a huge issue to be facing in the middle of this pandemic right,” said Whiting.

The study also shows that caregiving spans all generations — 6% of caregivers are Gen Z and 23% are Millennials.