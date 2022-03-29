AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the Internal Revenue Service’s 2021 tax filing deadline is just around the corner on April 18, some taxpayers are still waiting on their 2020 returns.

What might cause a return delay, and how quickly can most people expect to receive their returns?

Why are there delays in 2020 tax returns?

For 2020 tax returns, H&R Block’s online tax center said delays might be due to the following reasons:

Recovery rebate credit claims: Returns might take longer than normal if the taxpayer’s recovery rebate credit claim doesn’t match the amount the IRS says you’re eligible for

Used the lookback rule: If a taxpayer used the lookback rule and used the prior year’s earned income to calculate the taxpayer’s earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit

Under these two circumstances, the IRS manually reviews the return, which can take an extra 90-120 days for a taxpayer to receive a refund.

How quickly can I expect to receive my refund?

On average, the IRS said taxpayers can expect to have their tax refunds issued within 21 calendar days of filing. However, there are some stipulations that might cause delays.

What might lead to a return delay?

The IRS outlined several factors that could lead to a delay, which include:

Errors, such as incorrect recovery rebate credit information, are filed

The filing is incomplete and missing information

The filing needs additional review before a return is approved

The taxpayer’s filing has been impacted by identity theft or fraud, delaying returns

The filing includes a claim for an earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit

The filing includes an injured spouse allocation, which can take up to 14 weeks to process and greenlight a return

For those experiencing a delay, the IRS said an agent will contact the taxpayer by mail if additional information is needed to process a return.

How can I check a refund’s status?

The IRS’ “Where’s My Refund?” system allows taxpayers to follow their return from its filing to issuance process. Users will need to provide their social security number or ITIN, filing status and exact refund amount to check the status.

If it’s been more than 21 days since someone filed their return online or “Where’s My Refund?” tells a taxpayer to contact the IRS, users are advised to call the IRS for a status update. Expected delays are anticipated for people who filed a paper return via mail.

For more information on this year’s tax season, check out the IRS’ FAQ page.