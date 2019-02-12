WATCH: Semi-truck plows into police car; officer survives

(WGBA/ NBC) Newly-released dash camera footage shows a semi-trailer slamming into a police car on a snowy Wisconsin roadway.

It happened Monday morning in the Village of Ashwaubenon, which is just outside of Green Bay.

In the video, the police cruiser can be seen waiting at an intersection for the light to turn green.

When it does, the officer ventures into the intersection, and into the path of a truck that fails to stop for a red light.

Moments later, the two cars collide, sending the officer into the median. At first, he was trapped inside of the car, but was able to escape without any injuries.

The driver of the semi was cited for operating too fast for conditions.

