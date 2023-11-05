LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A naked man who got into a fight with a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer before stealing the officer’s patrol vehicle and causing a serious crash is facing four charges, according to court documents.

The incident unfolded Tuesday around 11:00 p.m. when police received a call regarding a naked man on the road near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

According to police, Clyde Cabulisan, 29, got into a fight with a responding police officer that involved hitting and punching. The fight was captured on video by Kyle Even, a nearby driver.

Even said he saw flashing lights, and initially thought he was pulling up on an accident. Instead, he witnessed a naked man in the road “casually” walking.

“You got a cop and a naked dude. I thought he was going to be handcuffed and thrown to the ground,” Even said during a phone interview Wednesday morning. “The cop kind of seemed he was, like, protecting him from somebody coming through and hitting him.”

Even began recording when the two started fighting. But he said what happened next made his jaw drop: The naked man was able to get into the officer’s Ford F-150 patrol vehicle and drive away.

“I was just glad the cop didn’t get run over,” Even said. “It’s like real life ‘Grand Theft Auto.'”

Police said Cabulisan headed north with officers in pursuit for more than five miles. He then crossed the center line, drove into oncoming traffic and ran a red light, crashing into the passenger side of a Ford Explorer and injuring the driver and passenger.

A 34-year-old woman who was driving the Explorer and her 43-year-old male passenger suffered critical injuries and were transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, police said. The male passenger told Nexstar’s KLAS that his right side is paralyzed, among other complications.

Police took Cabulisan, who also suffered substantial injuries, into custody before he was also transported to UMC.

According to court documents, Cabulisan is facing charges of robbery, driver disobeying peace officer and endangering people/property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and battery on a protected person.