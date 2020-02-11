Watch Live: President Trump in Manchester, N.H. for rally

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire Monday night for a rally.

Supporters in New Hampshire are so excited for the president to take the stage but, if President Trump wants to win over independent voters, he’ll have to focus parts of his speech on the economy and the second amendment.

“We’re looking to hear that he’s keeping on the agenda and making America progressing forward, making sure other countries take our money without being respective to what we need them to do for us when we’re giving them our money improving the economy and keeping stuff going in the right direction,” said one voter.

The top seven Democratic candidates have been holding events all week in New Hampshire trying to gather support ahead of the primary.

Leaving Iowa, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders we’re leading the pack, but Trump supporters at Monday’s rally say neither one is going to be a match for president trump in the general election.

The president is scheduled to take the stage around 7 p.m.

22News will bring you live coverage of his rally.

