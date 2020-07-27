WATCH LIVE: Celebration of life for Rep. John Lewis continues in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Congressman John Lewis is being remembered in the nation’s capital.

Thousands are expected to pay tribute to Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

An invitation-only ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Capitol Rotunda.

The general public will be able to pay their respects after the ceremony Monday and on Tuesday on the East Front steps of the Capitol building.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80.

Fraternity members sing in front of the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a service celebrating “The Boy from Troy” at Troy University on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Troy, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Over the weekend, thousands remembered Lewis in rural Alabama.

On Sunday, the late congressman’s body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continued for the civil rights icon.

The bridge became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event that helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Lewis returned to Selma each March in commemoration.

Mourners walk past the casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a service celebrating “The Boy from Troy” at Troy University on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Troy, Ala. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

President Barack Obama in 2011 awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying he was “an American who knew that change could not wait for some other person or some other time.”

Last year, Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.