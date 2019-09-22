Washington woman reunited with missing dog after 57-day search

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — After a 57-day search, a woman was reunited with her missing dog.

Carole King says in July her dog, Katie, escaped from the Montana hotel room she and her husband were staying in.

“We came back after the car race and I open up my motel door and my dog was gone and I was devastated,” said Carole King.

King searched for the dog immediately, and was unsuccessful. But instead of giving up, she quit her job in Washington to stay in Montana and search for her precious Katie.

“You love your dog so much, and you just have hope. You know she’s out there searching for you. You just can’t give up,” she said.

For nearly two months, King looked for her dog, and put flyers up all over.

Eventually, she got a tip that Katie had been spotted in a neighborhood and later found Katie. “She was right there in the bushes. She ran out. I yelled her name, and she came right to me.”

They are now returning to their home in Washington.