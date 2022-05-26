(NewsNation) — Eva Mireles, 44, was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School who lost her life during the mass shooting.

Mireles had been an educator for 17 years and co-taught with fellow fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia for five years, according to her staff biography at Robb Elementary.

“It’s really hard to explain. A lot of mixed emotions right now,” Cecelia Flores said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation “PRIME.”

Flores is a Uvalde police officer and worked with Eva’s husband, Ruben.

“When you’re in law enforcement, you build a bond, and your brothers’ and sisters’ families become your own. And she’s (Eva) very dear to my heart,” Flores said.

Flores described Mireles as a “warrior.”

“I believe that she was a true warrior giving her life up for those kids. And she did it out of love and nothing else,” Flores said.

One of the things that Flores says she’ll always remember Mireles for was her smile.

“It was very contagious. And she was very loving and friendly to everyone and just her … drive and everything she did and her dedication and her role as mother and a wife; she was just an amazing person.”