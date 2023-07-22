Taking some design inspiration from your old Barbie dolls? You’re not alone, apparently. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — You may not be able to afford a real-life Malibu Dream House just yet, but you can still incorporate Barbie-inspired design touches into your current living space.

Barbie-approved pinks currently adorn everything from Crocs to popcorn to hamburgers. And now, people are increasingly looking to slather similar colors on their walls, according to Sue Wadden at Sherwin-Williams.

A representative for HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams said the brand’s Amaryllis HGSW6591 is good for nooks, especially those with “fun lighting.” (HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams)

Wadden, the company’s director of color marketing, told Nexstar that pale, softer pinks had already been growing in popularity, but bolder shades are currently having their moment, partly due to the “Barbie” movie.

“Now that the trend is brightening up thanks to the movie, I’m super excited to see how homeowners use these joyful pops of color,” said Wadden.

Of course, there’s really only one “official” shade of “Barbie Pink,” which Mattel identifies as Pantone Matching System 2019, or PMS 219. It’s loud, brazen, and extremely pink — and most paint dealers would be happy to match it, if that’s the look you’re after.

But, if you like your pinks a little less “hot,” plenty of major brands offer more subtle hues that promise to work well in your living space. Sue Kim, the director of color marketing at Valspar, suggests Valspar’s Frosty Berry 1003-1B, which she describes as a “playful and daring” choice for bedrooms or accent shades. And Ashley Banbury, the color marketing manager for HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, told Nexstar that the brand’s “bubblegum”-tinged Amaryllis HGSW6591 is “perfect for nooks.”

Valspar’s Frosty Berry 1003-1B works well for bedrooms or accent shades, according to a representative for the brand. (Valspar)

Take note that both experts said bolder pinks are well suited for accent walls or smaller personal spaces — meaning they may not be everyone’s favorite for larger living areas.

Andrea Magno, the director of Color Marketing & Development at Benjamin Moore, appeared to agree, telling Nexstar that a “small amount of a Barbie pink can go a long way.”

“Think about using [these stronger pinks] in an entryway, powder room or alcove to create a jewel box of color that is unexpected and delightful all at once,” she said, recommending Benjamin Moore’s Peony 2079-30, Razzle Dazzle 1348 and Hot Lips 2077-30 as just a few of the brand’s bolder pink options.

Magno and Wadden also said that painting a ceiling pink — and only the ceiling — can have a huge effect on the look of a room.

“The impact is dramatic while allowing for a crisp white to be used on the walls for visual balance and an opportunity to draw the eye upward,” Magno said.

Benjamin Moore’s Peony 2079-30 covers the ceiling of a bedroom in this image provided by the company. (Benjamin Moore)

If, however, you’re dead-set on covering everything in your home “Barbie” pink (from your walls to your elevator to your two-story waterslide), you’re free to go full “Barbiecore” with Backdrop Home’s official “Backdrop x Barbie” paint collection, which includes Barbie Dreamhouse Pink, Purple and Blue.

“In terms of using the color in your space, pinks are quite versatile and can be used throughout the home or on a feature wall,” a representative for Backdrop tells Nexstar of the brand’s Mattel-approved line.

On the other hand, if you’re merely looking to dip your stiff, shapely toes into the world of pink house paint, the pros say you might be safer sticking to softer shades.

“For all four walls, pinks that fall to the lighter end of the spectrum are sure to create a room with a very flattering glow,” Magno said.