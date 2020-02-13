Viral video sparks debate about airplane etiquette: Is it OK to recline your seat in economy?

(KXAN) — A viral video has sparked a vigorous online debate about proper air travel etiquette, NBC reports.

It’s a question asked by everyone, is it OK to recline when sitting in economy?

An American Airlines passenger posted a video to Twitter of an interaction she had with the man sitting behind her.

She said in the post after she reclined the man begin punching the back of her seat.

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

American Airlines sent a statement to NBC News saying they were “looking into the issue.”

“The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority,” the statement said.

The encounter has stirred up a debate online with some criticizing the woman saying anyone who reclines their seat in economy class is being selfish.

Others came to the woman’s defense saying she was completely within her right to recline. “The terms of service explicitly allow her to recline. If this dude isn’t happy with his legroom, then that’s on him for buying the wrong seat,” one Twitter user said.