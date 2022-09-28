FLORIDA (KXAN) — Following its first landfall in western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 strength as it nears Florida.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center had placed the eye of the storm about 50 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. Now, Ian is heading toward the north and northeast region of the state at 90 miles per hour.

With planned wind speeds of 155 miles per hour, and gusts that could reach 165 mph, the storm is expected to slow down as it nears Florida, according to KXAN’s First Warning Weather team.

Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under evacuation orders along the western and southwestern coast. Amid rising ocean levels and as wind pushes water onshore, “storm surge” flooding could cause parts of Florida’s coast to be submerged in 10-18 feet of water.

Here’s a first look across the state as Hurricane Ian draws near.

Sarasota, Florida

(Courtesy: City of Sarasota via Storyful)

Tampa, Florida

(Courtesy: @dougie_doowop via Storyful)

Brandenton, Florida

(Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department via Storyful)

Isles of Capri, Florida

(Courtesy: Jared Heil via Storyful)

Vero Beach, Florida

(Courtesy: @postcards4USA via Storyful)

Naples, Florida

(Courtesy: @AmyKayJackson via Storyful)

Davis Islands, Florida

View from the Davis Islands showing water being sucked out of a canal ahead of the storm surge from Hurricane Ian (City of Tampa Photo)

The City of Tampa shared the above photo on social media Wednesday morning, saying the water had been sucked out of a canal on the Davis Islands, which are on the Hillsborough Bay, ahead of Ian’s storm surge.

“Remember, what comes out must come back in. Be smart, be safe, stay informed,” the City of Tampa wrote on Twitter.