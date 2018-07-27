VIDEO: Wild police chase comes to violent end with driver's ejection Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police chase in South Carolina comes to a violent end. (Photo via NBC News) [ + - ] Video

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/NBC News) — Dashboard camera footage released Thursday by South Carolina's Florence County Sheriff's Office shows a wild chase and violent crash during woman's attempt to flee from deputies who were attempting a traffic stop.



The woman's SUV makes contact with several cruisers before she loses control of her car, rolling it over multiple times before being ejected from the vehicle.



The incident occurred on July 12 when deputies attempted to stop the driver, identified as 22-year-old Brittany Nicole Jeffords, for a traffic violation, but she refused to stop.



Once at a brief stop in a parking lot, a man who was also in the car with the woman got out and was arrested.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later booked into jail.

