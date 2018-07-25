VIDEO: Sinkhole swallows car in Denver suburb Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sinkhole swallows car in Sheridan, Colorado, outside Denver. (Photo via NBC News) [ + - ] Video

DENVER (AP) — A large sinkhole swallowed a car in suburban Denver as heavy rain and blustery winds pounded parts of the Front Range.

The Denver Post reports the sinkhole opened on a road in Sheridan on Tuesday, and the driver was able to get out without the help of police.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings as intense weather developed in northeastern Colorado.

Meanwhile, another round of storms brought mudslides to an area burned by a wildfire in southwest Colorado.