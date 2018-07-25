VIDEO: New Jersey officer saves man from oncoming train Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man narrowly missed being hit by a train in New Jersey (NBC Photo) [ + - ] Video

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (KXAN) — A New Jersey police officer got a man out of the path of an oncoming train just in time.

Newly-released body camera video of the encounter last Thursday begins with Officer Kyle Savoia sprinting toward a man on the tracks.

Officer Kyle Savoia (Perth Amboy Police Department Photo)

"Hey bud, move! Stop the train!" he yells. The man moved out of the way with feet to spare as the train slowed down.

"Where'd you come from? Thank you" the man who had been on the tracks said, out of breath. "Oh my God, thank you so much."

Savoia was initially dispatched to do a welfare check of the man on the tracks. The man was taken to a hospital to be looked at. Savoia has been on the job for six months, and his father served in the same department for 28 years.