CINCINNATI, Ohio (WFLA) — Recently released body camera video shows Ohio police officers running to rescue a man who caught on fire after a car crash.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the wreck happened on Sept. 26 after the driver crossed two lanes of traffic on I-75 at a high speed and crashed into a concrete wall.

Body camera video released on Oct. 4 showed an officer approach the scene after seeing the vehicle begin to erupt into flames.

“Is anybody in the car?” the officer is heard yelling.

People who called 911 told the officer that there was, and the officer began running toward the car.

The officer wearing the camera and another police officer pulled the driver out of the burning car as his legs caught fire.

The driver’s rescuers patted down the fire on his legs. The police department added that the car fully burst into flames less than a minute after the man was pulled from it.

“Because of the quick actions of the citizens on scene and our officers, the driver survived the crash,” the department said, adding that officers Sidharth Sharma and Aaron Myers were the ones who helped pull the driver from the car.

Police said the driver, who did not have a valid driver’s license, suffered serious injuries. He was charged with reckless driving after the incident.

“This could have ended much worse,” Cincinnati police said. “We are urging the public to slow down on both city streets and our interstates.”