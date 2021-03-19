VIDEO: Las Cruces man flees traffic stop, dragging officer in the process

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – In Las Cruces, a suspect is facing charges after police opened fire on him. Bodycam video shows the incident from February when Officer J. Herrera stopped a Chevy Tahoe for speeding and driving erratically.

He found Joel Orozco behind the wheel and called for backup when he says he saw a knife. He took Orozco’s ID and discovered there was a felony warrant out for his arrest. Officer Herrera, along with backup Officer M. Carrera, went back to the car and asked Orozco to get out.

Ofc. Herrera: Turn off the car real quick. Need for you to step out, brother.

Orozco: All right then. Can I call my boss real quick?

Ofc. Herrera: You have a warrant for your arrest.

Orozco: Why?

Ofc. Herrera: Let’s step out of the car.

Officer Herrera was then dragged alongside the car, and Officer Carrera opened fire. Police say Orozco abandoned the Tahoe nearby, but was found and arrested shortly after. Police discovered there was a woman in the backseat who was wounded by the gunfire and treated at the hospital.

Officer Herrera is still recovering from his injuries. Orozco is charged with aggravated battery on an officer and fleeing.