VIDEO: Grandson teams up with grandpa to build backyard rollercoaster

NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. (KXAN) — It’s not your typical summer activity — but this summer hasn’t been typical anyway.

Nestled alongside and in between trees bursting with green leaves stands a hand-made wooden rollercoaster: the culmination of a grandson and grandfather’s grand idea.

The coaster is in Dr. Fred Silverblatt’s backyard in North Kingston, Rhode Island.

“It actually really started when I was 8 or 9 years old and I always wanted to build a roller coaster,” his grandson, Elliott Ryan, told NBC affiliate WJAR.

Now 20-year-old Ryan, who is studying to be a civil engineer, finally crafted his coaster. He was supposed to be in college in the spring but stayed home after campus shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. He and Silverblatt worked nearly every day since April to create the rollercoaster.

The final product is one-way only and works with the help of gravity, and Silverblatt was the first to test it out.

“More exciting than I anticipated!” he said.

They’re already looking toward next summer and making plans to make the coaster even bigger and better.