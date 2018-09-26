Video camera captures Ohio car explosion
CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Surveillance video shows a destructive blast that destroyed an SUV and injured a woman inside.
Cincinnati, Ohio, fire officials said a woman was injured after her vehicle exploded in the parking lot of the Evanston Recreation Center around 1 p.m. Monday.
Fire Captain Jay Bosse said the woman was able to get out of her Honda SUV on her own and spoke to medics. She was hospitalized. It's not clear how badly she was hurt.
Investigators trying to figure out why the explosion happened think a propane tank in the back of the SUV may have played a role.
"There is a tank in the car," Bosse said. "We don't know if that's the cause of the leak of the gas."
