VIDEO: Bus splashes into Florida pool after collision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (KXAN) — A school bus that swerved after colliding with another vehicle ended up in a pool in Orange County, Florida.

The nine students and bus driver on board were not hurt. The other driver was hurt, but not seriously. She had three children in her Jeep at the time and they are also OK.

Troopers told NBC affiliate WESH a Jeep initially swerved into the roadway. The bus driver tried to avoid the crash, but wasn’t able to, and ended up continuing into a pool in a nearby home.

Another bus picked up the students and took them to school.