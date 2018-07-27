VIDEO: Bear stuck underground in Colorado escapes through manhole Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A bear got stuck underground and escaped through a manhole in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region Photo) [ + - ] Video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXAN) — A Colorado bear found itself in a tricky situation when it got stuck underground after walking into a storm drain.

The 250-pound bear had been attracted to a full garbage can and branches from a tree with berries that were near the drain. Soon, the 3- or 4-year-old bear was lost underground, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Workers removed a manhole cover and the bear found it a few hours later, poking its head up through before climbing up. As it ran away, Parks and Wildlife officers shouted and shot a non-deadly rubber slug to scare the bear off from the area.