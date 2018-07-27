National News

VIDEO: Bear stuck underground in Colorado escapes through manhole

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 08:38 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 08:42 AM CDT

VIDEO: Bear stuck underground in Colorado escapes through manhole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXAN) — A Colorado bear found itself in a tricky situation when it got stuck underground after walking into a storm drain.

The 250-pound bear had been attracted to a full garbage can and branches from a tree with berries that were near the drain. Soon, the 3- or 4-year-old bear was lost underground, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Workers removed a manhole cover and the bear found it a few hours later, poking its head up through before climbing up. As it ran away, Parks and Wildlife officers shouted and shot a non-deadly rubber slug to scare the bear off from the area.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss