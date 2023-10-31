SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (KTVX/KUCW) – A 13-year-old Utah boy died over the weekend after he was found with a tetherball rope wrapped around his neck.

Sevier County Sheriff Nathan Curtis said what happened Saturday evening appears to have been an accident as there was “no evidence of foul play or suspicious activity.”

According to the sheriff, the boy, identified by relatives as Maximus Knight, was helping clean up his family’s corn maze in Venice when they noticed he was missing.



After a short search, they found the teenager with a rope from a tetherball pole wrapped around his neck. He was not breathing, nor did he have a pulse.

Emergency dispatchers instructed the 911 caller on how to perform CPR. When EMS arrived, they were able to get a pulse from the teenager.

An ambulance rushed Maximus to a hospital, and he was later taken to a Wasatch Front facility for critical care.

Despite the life-saving efforts of medical workers, the boy died, Curtis said. The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

According to a GoFundMe page said to be organized by relatives, Maximus was a “beautiful, sweet and loving child who brought so much joy to his family and to his community.”