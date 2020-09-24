Use Uber without a mask? You’re going to have to prove you have one on before using it again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you don’t wear a mask in an Uber rideshare, the company says you’ll have to prove you’re wearing one the next time you ride.

Riders previously reported by drivers to not being wearing masks while riding will be required to take a selfie proving they are, in fact, wearing a mask before they can use the app again, company officials announced Thursday.

Officials say since the mandatory mask policy was enacted in May, more than 1,250 people have had access to the app revoked due multiple reports of not wearing a mask.

Drivers and delivery people have always had to take a selfie to prove they had a mask on before starting fares, officials say, and now they are extending that to riders.

More information on Uber’s mask policy can be found on its website.