UPDATE: Missing teenage runaway and 7-year-old sister found safe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A missing runaway 14-year-old and her adolescent sister who was taken with her have been found safe Wednesday, according to Austin police.

Police say the teenager was last seen Monday and that she took her seven-year-old sister with her.

Around 6:49 p.m. police released a statement saying the two girls have been found safe.