UPDATE: Missing teenage runaway and 7-year-old sister found safe
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A missing runaway 14-year-old and her adolescent sister who was taken with her have been found safe Wednesday, according to Austin police.
Police say the teenager was last seen Monday and that she took her seven-year-old sister with her.
Around 6:49 p.m. police released a statement saying the two girls have been found safe.
Navy SEAL wants slaying case tossed or prosecutor removed
SAN DIEGO (AP) - With a trial less than two weeks away, attorneys for a Navy SEAL accused of killing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 are alleging misconduct by the government and want the charges dismissed or prosecutors kicked off the case.
Attorneys for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher are poised to argue Thursday in a military court in San Diego that prosecutors lied, withheld evidence, and spied on the defense.
"The sum total of the government's outrageous conduct is that no reasonable person can have confidence in the fairness of these proceedings," attorney Tim Parlatore wrote in court papers.Read the Full Article
Man accused of helping run 'El Chapo' cartel due in US court
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A Mexican man accused of running a death squad for convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was due in a Texas courtroom on Wednesday to face a raft of charges.
U.S. prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jose Antonio Torres Marrufo had been extradited to Texas on 2012 charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, money laundering and distribution. He made an initial appearance in an El Paso courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities described Torres as the suspected leader of Gente Nueva, or New People, an armed wing of the Sinaloa cartel mainly based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. Torres was arrested in February 2012 in Guanajuato, Mexico, city of Leon. He was charged two months later in the same U.S. indictment as Guzman.Read the Full Article
Trial begins for border activist who helped migrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A border activist being tried in a federal court for helping two migrants with water, food and lodging last year only intended "to provide basic human kindness," his lawyer told jurors Wednesday.
Defense attorney Greg Kuykendall also said in his opening statement that prosecutors must prove his client intended to break the law to be found guilty in the case.
Scott Daniel Warren was arrested in 2018 when Border Patrol agents found him at a property used to provide aid to immigrants in Ajo, Arizona.Read the Full Article
