Unusual rules of the Democratic Iowa Caucus explained

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, the Des Moines Register, CNN and its polling partner have decided not release the final installment of its presidential preference poll, fearing its results may have been compromised. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The first major contest of the 2020 presidential election has arrived. Tonight, tens of thousands of Iowans will gather at gyms, schools and churches to decide who they want to be the democratic nominee for president. The Iowa caucus is an unusual event and plenty of people have no idea how it works.

The Democratic Iowa Caucus

On Feb. 3, at 1,679 locations across Iowa, registered democrats will gather just after sunset. This year, the Democratic Party has instated some new rules as part of the caucus process, including holding several satellite caucuses around the world for any Iowans unable to reach a caucus location.

At each site, democrats will physically stand in different corners of the room, depending on whom they’re voting for. Let’s say the voting site is a gym. Biden supporters might stand near the basketball hoop, Bernie fans near the bleachers, and Warren voters at center court. Representatives from each candidate will also be at the locations, hoping to sway voters to their side.

This year, a new rule states each candidate must have at least 15% of participants at their voting site in their group. If this threshold is not met, the group will be dissolved, and realignment will occur. The voters must now choose new groups to join.

Let’s say Biden only has 14% of the vote. His supporters will then be dissolved and told to join a new group. They can join a group of undecided voters if they do not support any of the other candidates.

Once all the groups reach a minimum of 15%, a head count will occur to determine how many of the democrats in attendance joined each group. This will then occur at every single caucus site. A mathematical formula will then be used to determine the number of delegates won by each candidate at each site. The delegates will then be added up across the state.

There are more than 2,000 delegates that are up for grabs. The candidate who wins the most, who has the highest percentage of delegates supporting them, wins.

There will be several more state caucuses in the lead up to the Democratic National Convention. Delegates at each of these caucuses will vote on delegates to vote at the national level. Generally, whoever wins tonight will carry those delegates straight to the DNC, and then to a presidential nomination.

The Republican Iowa Caucus

In a year with several Republican challengers to the nomination, they would hold their own Iowa Caucus. This year, President Trump is already considered the presumptive nominee. In a year where a Republican caucus does occur, the system is much simpler. Republicans select their candidate by secret ballot.