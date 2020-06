FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo people stand in line to inquire about jobs available at the Bean Automotive Group during a job fair in Miami. On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, the U.S. government issues the December jobs report. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(KXAN/AP) — Unemployment dipped to 13.3% as the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs in May, according to Friday data.

The May job report saw a drop from the 14.7% unemployment rate in April, when the U.S. lost more than 20 million jobs.

Experts predict that June will continue the positive trend as the impact of the coronavirus eases.