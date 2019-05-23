Uber, Lyft drivers in D.C. reportedly found way to manipulate apps for surge pricing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uber and Lyft drivers in Washington D.C., were reportedly found to be manipulating ride prices for passengers at Reagan National Airport by turning off their apps.

Several times a night, drivers would turn off their apps simultaneously for a minute or two to trick the app into thinking there are no drivers available, creating a price surge, according to an investigation by WJLA.

When the fare would go high enough, the drivers would turn their apps back on to lock into the higher fare. The local TV station reports this manipulation was happening in the parking lot of the airport where sometimes 120 to 150 drivers wait for the busy evening rush hours.

Washington, D.C. drivers showed the local media outlet how they conducted the operation. Men stand at different corners of the lot to tell drivers the exact moment to turn the app off. One person would watch the pricing surge from $10 to $13 and give the indication for the drivers to turn their apps back on. It would all be over in two minutes.

Rideshare companies explain surge pricing as the way they manage supply and demand.

“Because we update the rates based on the demand in real time, surge can change quickly,” Uber officials write on their site. “Surge pricing is also specific to different areas in a city, so some neighborhoods may have surge pricing at the same time as other neighborhoods do not.”

So why were the drivers doing this? They reportedly all had the same complaint: they weren’t getting paid enough by the ride-share companies who were taking 30% to 40% of the fare.

In the past, drivers in Austin have told KXAN that they are paid by the mile and by the minute. In many cases, drivers said they were taking home less than half the fare paid by the customer. In 2017, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of Lyft drivers, accusing the company of deceiving drivers and shorting their paychecks.

This isn’t the only Uber scam that has come to light. Last year, Quartz reported some Uber drivers were forcing riders to cancel trips when the fares were too cheap. When a customer would request a ride, a driver wouldn’t show up or be found at the location on the map in the app, forcing the rider to cancel the request and get charged a $10 cancellation fee.

Earlier this month, thousands of Uber drivers around the country went on strike for better working conditions ahead of the company’s IPO.