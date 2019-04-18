Two popular Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors recalled
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (KXAN) — The parent company of Ben & Jerry's is pulling two ice cream flavors voluntarily.
Unilever says a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry's "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" bulk and "Chunky Monkey" pints are being pulled because they may contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that are not on the ingredient list or allergy information list.
The affected Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a UPC of "076840104246" and best by date of "SEP1520BJ4."
The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a tub with a UPC of "076840100354" and best by dates of "AUG2820BH2", "AUG2920BH2", or "AUG3020BH2."
No other versions of the products were affected by the recall.
Police official: Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire
PARIS (AP) — Paris police investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, a police official said Thursday as France paid a daylong tribute to the firefighters who saved the world-renowned landmark.
A French judicial police official told The Associated Press that investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral Wednesday but don't have a green light to search Notre Dame's charred interior because of ongoing safety hazards.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak by name about an ongoing investigation, said the cathedral's fragile walls were being shored up with wooden planks.Read the Full Article
Amazon and Google end spat, bring YouTube to Amazon devices
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon and Google are ending their nearly 2-year spat, agreeing to bring their video streaming apps to each other's devices.
Back in 2017, Google pulled its popular YouTube video app from Amazon's Fire TV after the online shopping giant refused to sell some Google products. Amazon has since started to sell Google's gadgets on its site.
Amazon said Thursday that YouTube will appear on Amazon's Fire TV devices and smart TVs in the coming months, but did not give an exact date. Other YouTube apps, such as YouTube Kids and YouTube TV, will be added to Fire TV devices later this year. In addition, Amazon's Prime Video streaming app will be added to Google's streaming devices and TV's that use Google's operating system.Read the Full Article
More charges for man accused of claiming to be missing child
CINCINNATI (AP) - A federal grand jury indictment that was filed Thursday accuses an Ohio man who claimed to be a missing child from Illinois of lying to federal agents and of identity theft.
Brian Michael Rini, 23, of Medina, now faces two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of aggravated identity theft.
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman's office in Cincinnati said making false statements carries a possible sentence of eight years in prison with conviction, while the identify theft count would bring a mandatory two years if he is convicted.Read the Full Article
