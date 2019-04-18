Two popular Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors recalled

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Ben & Jerry's Bonnaroo Buzz Ice Cream at the Ben & Jerry's and Bonnaroo - new flavor party at Bowery Ballroom on April 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry's)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Ben & Jerry's Bonnaroo Buzz Ice Cream at the Ben & Jerry's and Bonnaroo - new flavor party at Bowery Ballroom on April 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry's)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vermont (KXAN) — The parent company of Ben & Jerry's is pulling two ice cream flavors voluntarily.

Unilever says a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry's "Coconut Seven Layer Bar" bulk and "Chunky Monkey" pints are being pulled because they may contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that are not on the ingredient list or allergy information list.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a UPC of "076840104246" and best by date of "SEP1520BJ4."

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a tub with a UPC of "076840100354" and best by dates of "AUG2820BH2", "AUG2920BH2", or "AUG3020BH2."

No other versions of the products were affected by the recall.