(NewsNation) — Twitter announced Thursday that the social media company is testing an edit button.

“It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally,” Twitter wrote in a blog post that announced the news.

The company also tweeted the news: “if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button … this is happening and you’ll be okay.”

The company explained that it is only testing a small group of people initially, then it will expand testing to Twitter Blue subscribers within the coming weeks. Stating that it has been the most requested feature, the company decided to test it out and be transparent throughout the experiment.

Even if users do not have the edit button available, Twitter said they will still be able to see if tweets have been edited.

Twitter even provided a full definition of what it means when the company uses the term “Edit Tweet”:

“Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

Tweets will only have the option to be edited 30 minutes after they have been posted to the website. When tweets have been edited, other users will be able to see that the tweet has been edited and will also be able to see past versions of the tweet by tapping the “Tweet’s Edit History.”

Twitter hopes that by adding the Edit Tweet button, it will make creating and posting a tweet “more approachable and less stressful.”

On April 1 – otherwise known as April Fools’ Day – Twitter mentioned they were working on an edit button. While many thought it was a prank, the company confirmed days later that it was indeed working on the highly requested feature.