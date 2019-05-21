Trump still unpopular despite positive economic ratings, Quinnipiac poll says
HAMDEN, Connecticut (KXAN) — According to a new poll released Tuesday from Quinnipiac University, President Trump is still unpopular among a majority of American voters, despite the same voters rating the economy as being "excellent" or "good."
The national poll, which surveyed 1,078 voters nationwide, reveals that 22 percent of American voters say the economy is "excellent" and 49 percent say the economy is "good" — about 52 percent of voters say they are better off financially than they were in 2016, while only 21 percent say they are worse off. 23 percent say they are the same.
But President Trump's approval ratings percentages are less glowing.
Voters gave Trump a negative 38-57 percent approval rating, which is, however, an improvement from a May 2 survey in which he received a negative 41-55 percent rating. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said:
"The nation's economy is pretty darn good and President Donald Trump's approval numbers are pretty darn awful. So what to make of the good news, bad news mashup and how to correct it?"
These numbers could work against Trump as he begins his re-election campaign, according to the poll.
54 percent of voters say they "definitely" will not vote for him, compared to 52 percent in an April 30 poll. Today, 31 percent say they will "definitely" vote for Trump and 12 percent say they will consider it.
The breakdown in numbers for those polled who plan to vote in 2020 is:
- "Definitely" voting for Trump: 76 percent of Republicans, 3 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of independents
- "Definitely not" voting for Trump: 10 percent of Republicans, 94 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents
As for the favorability of the Democratic candidates, voters said:
- 41-48 percent of voters favor Sen. Bernie Sanders
- 32-41 percent of voters favor Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- 27 percent favor Sen. Kamala Harris
- 20-32 percent favor former U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke
According to the results, former Vice President Joe Biden is the top pick for the party nomination among 35 percent of Democrats or voters leaning Democratic. Sanders trails in second with 16 percent, then 13 percent for Warren, 8 percent for Harris and 5 percent for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
For more information, click here.
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Oklahoma town urges evacuation due to rising river
WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (AP) - A small town in Oklahoma is urging residents to evacuate as the Arkansas River heads toward near-historic levels.
Forecasters say major flooding is expected in Webbers Falls, a town of about 600 people about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.
According to the National Weather Service, the Arkansas River was at 34.5 feet (10.5 meters), or 6.5 feet (2 meters) above flood stage, as of Wednesday morning. The river was expected to rise to 40 feet (12 meters) by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says the flooding poses an "extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Beshear vs. Bevin political showdown set in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - In Kentucky political circles, Beshear vs. Bevin has become shorthand for the bitter feud between the state's governor and attorney general over legal issues with sweeping implications for the future.
The drama between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has been spiced by subplots - some involving Beshear's family. Now all Kentucky voters will get a chance to take sides at the ballot box on a rivalry that has clearly gotten personal.
As their parties' nominees after Tuesday's primary election for governor, they'll face off in November in a grudge match that will have national political experts watching for vulnerabilities among Republican incumbents closely aligned with President Donald Trump.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Handwritten wills shake up Aretha Franklin's estate
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The discovery of handwritten wills in the home of the late Aretha Franklin could ignite a dispute among family members about the estate of the "Queen of Soul." She died last August without a formal document to guide her sons about her music, property and other assets. But the newly found writings filed in court Monday could change everything.
Here's a look at what's developing, nine months after Franklin's death in Michigan at age 76:
___Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses
- New tradition for UT class rings takes on an orange glow