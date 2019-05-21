Trump still unpopular despite positive economic ratings, Quinnipiac poll says

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP)

HAMDEN, Connecticut (KXAN) — According to a new poll released Tuesday from Quinnipiac University, President Trump is still unpopular among a majority of American voters, despite the same voters rating the economy as being "excellent" or "good."

The national poll, which surveyed 1,078 voters nationwide, reveals that 22 percent of American voters say the economy is "excellent" and 49 percent say the economy is "good" — about 52 percent of voters say they are better off financially than they were in 2016, while only 21 percent say they are worse off. 23 percent say they are the same.

But President Trump's approval ratings percentages are less glowing.

Voters gave Trump a negative 38-57 percent approval rating, which is, however, an improvement from a May 2 survey in which he received a negative 41-55 percent rating. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said:

"The nation's economy is pretty darn good and President Donald Trump's approval numbers are pretty darn awful. So what to make of the good news, bad news mashup and how to correct it?"

These numbers could work against Trump as he begins his re-election campaign, according to the poll.

54 percent of voters say they "definitely" will not vote for him, compared to 52 percent in an April 30 poll. Today, 31 percent say they will "definitely" vote for Trump and 12 percent say they will consider it.

The breakdown in numbers for those polled who plan to vote in 2020 is:

"Definitely" voting for Trump: 76 percent of Republicans, 3 percent of Democrats and 21 percent of independents

"Definitely not" voting for Trump: 10 percent of Republicans, 94 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents

As for the favorability of the Democratic candidates, voters said:

41-48 percent of voters favor Sen. Bernie Sanders

32-41 percent of voters favor Sen. Elizabeth Warren

27 percent favor Sen. Kamala Harris

20-32 percent favor former U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke

According to the results, former Vice President Joe Biden is the top pick for the party nomination among 35 percent of Democrats or voters leaning Democratic. Sanders trails in second with 16 percent, then 13 percent for Warren, 8 percent for Harris and 5 percent for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

