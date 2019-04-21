Trump brushes off Romney's criticism, points to loss in 2012
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney says he's "sickened" by the dishonesty the Russia investigation found in the Trump White House, but the president fires back that Romney should have put the same energy into running for president in 2012 that the Utah Republican has tapped in criticizing him.
Romney also tweeted Friday that in reading the special counsel's report he was "appalled" Americans working on the Trump campaign had welcomed help from Russia.
On Saturday, Trump responded via Twitter, saying if Romney "spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama as he does fighting Donald Trump, he could have won the race (maybe)!"
In 2012 Romney won a slightly greater percentage of the popular vote than Trump in 2016. He's one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize Trump since Trump's election.
Maryland court won't reconsider denial of new 'Serial' trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland's highest court won't reconsider its rejection of a new trial for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" and an HBO documentary series.
The defense attorney for Adnan Syed had filed a reconsideration motion with the Maryland Court of Appeals over its decision to reject a new trial. At issue is whether Syed had a sufficient defense at trial nearly two decades ago.
But judges on the appeals court denied that motion on Friday.Read the Full Article
The Latest: Survivors speak at Columbine remembrance event
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting (all times local):
5 p.m.
Those affected by the Columbine shooting are speaking openly and emotionally about their struggles and advances since 12 students and a teacher were killed 20 years ago.Read the Full Article
O'Rourke faces question about acceptance of lobbyist money
DERRY, New Hampshire (KXAN) — Democratic Presidential Candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke faced a tough question at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
After O'Rourke, who announced his run for the presidency on March 13 , said "As you may know, I take no money from lobbyists from any organization...", someone from the audience shouted that he actually had back in March.
The voter said: "Beto, I was really inspired to see that you said you would not take money from fossil fuel executives, but I looked it up and you did. You took the max contribution from eight different fossil fuel industry CEOs and executives and a lobbyist from Chevron on March 29 and that just makes it hard for us to believe that you're going to keep your promises to address the climate crisis. So we want to know, do you stand with us and the millions of people whose lives are being affected by the climate crisis? Those people in Houston. And if you do, will you prove it today by returning that dirty money and signing the no fossil fuel money pledge."Read the Full Article
