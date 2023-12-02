BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The holiday season is officially here — at least at Trader Joe’s, where holiday favorite items have hit store shelves. Some items may already be selling out, so get a move on if you want to get your hands on a particular fan favorite.

This year’s offerings feature returning favorites from Christmases past, as well as some new items that we’re sure will be hits. Here’s what to watch for on your next shopping trip.

Top holiday buys at Trader Joe’s this year

If you can’t nab every holiday product at Trader Joe’s, here are some of the top items that deserve a spot in your cart.

If you have a sweet tooth, there’s plenty for you to choose from. The grocery store brought back its addictive Jingle Jangle snack mix, which includes mini pretzels covered with milk and dark chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate; dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn; dark chocolate-covered broken Joe-Joe’s cookies; milk chocolate gems with a red candy coating; and milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups.

There are also Dark Chocolate Stars — star-shaped shortbread cookies dunked in dark chocolate. Candy Cane Joe Joe’s put a holiday twist on the ever-popular sandwich cookie. If you like marrying savory and sweet flavors, you’ll love Pretzel Bread Pudding, which comes topped with Salted Caramel Sauce. And new this year is the Taste Test of Caramels, a flight of 12 hand-decorated caramels covered in dark chocolate containing unique flavors like Double Espresso, Fig & Honey, Hot Chili and Maple.

If you still have holiday gift shopping to do, Trader Joe’s has options for that too. Check out the Shimmering Candy Cane Body Butter — or, for the ultimate gift for beauty lovers, the 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar.

And before you hit the checkout lines, grab something to deck your halls. What’s better than a Grump Tree straight out of Whoville? These tiny, decorative trees are a viral Trader Joe’s hit, and you can snag them (until they sell out) for under $10.

Everything at Trader Joe’s for the holiday season

Taste Test of Caramels

Gingerbread House Kit

Pretzel Bread Pudding

Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s

Peppermint Flavored Baking Chips

Shimmering Candy Cane Body Butter

Apple Crumble Pie

Belgian Cookie Collection

Something Spritzy

Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls

Olive Fougasse

Pecan Pie

Vegan Gingerbread Loaf

Dolce Creamy Gorgonzola Style Cheese

Figgy Cheddar

Italian Truffle Cheese

Egg Nog

Light Egg Nog

Non-Dairy Cinnamon Bun Oat Creamer

Blue Cheese Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives

Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake & Waffle Mix

Jumbo Pitted Greek Kalamata Olives

Panoply of Organic Italian Pasta

Holiday Vegetable Hash

Chocolate Mochi

Family Style Meat Lasagna

Fried Olive Bites

Gingerbread Ice Cream

Mini Quiche Duo

Portuguese Bacalhau Tartlettes

Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors

Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee

Winter Wassail Punch

Cookie Mug Hangers

Cranberry Butter Cookies

Dark Chocolate Collection

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Cremes

Dark Chocolate Rondos Sprinkled with Raspberry & Strawberry & Tart Cherry

Milk Chocolate Rondos with Caramelized Pecan Crunch

Mini Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Mini Peppermint Meringues

Onion Confit Swirls

Scalloped Cracker Trio

Scandinavian Tidings

Crackling Red Fruits in the Forest Scented Candle

Pine Cone Wreath

Cocoa Cream Liqueur

Cocoa Cream Wine Cocktail

Gran Reserva Maule Valley Chile 2020

Hark and Holly Glühwein Mulled Wine

L’Eclat Blanc de Blancs

L’Eclat Brut Rose

Peppermint Joe-Joe’s Cream Liqueur

Peppermint Wine Cocktail

Platinum Reserve Brut Rose Sonoma County

Platinum Reserve Brut Sparkling Wine Sonoma County

Vintage Spiced Ale 2023

Grump Trees

12 Days of Beauty — A Curated Collection

Best vintage-inspired Tupperware to store your Trader Joe’s goodies

Tupperware Heritage Collection 5 Bowls + 5 Lids

This vintage-inspired Tupperware set contains five nesting bowls, each with a lid with the classic Tupperware sunburst design. Each bowl is microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and versatile food storage, making this the ultimate set for storing all your Trader Joe’s holiday goodies — even well after the holiday season ends.

Tupperware Heritage Collection 8-piece Food Storage Canister Set

Store your snacks in freshness and style with this set of four matching bowls with starburst lids. Each one is easy to open and seal (even with one hand) and is designed in vintage Tupperware colorways.

Tupperware Heritage Collection 11.75-cup Bowl with Starburst Lid, 2-pack

This two-pack of vintage-inspired Tupperware bowls (both with lids) is perfect for storing just a few Trader Joe’s goodies (or any other food). All Tupperware pieces are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so you can store, clean and prep with ease.

Tupperware Heritage Collection 17.25-cup Bowl with Starburst Lid

Store or serve a large meal with this 17.25-cup bowl with an easy, instant-seal lid, available in a blue color inspired by vintage Tupperware pieces.

