Toyota cuts off donations to Congress members who fought 2020 election results

WIESBADEN, HESSEN – DECEMBER 22: Toyota cars are offered for sale at a car dealership on December 22, 2008 in Wiesbaden, Germany. (Photo by Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Car manufacturer Toyota said on Thursday it will stop donating to members of Congress who disputed the November 2020 presidential election results.

According to a statement on Toyota’s website, the move comes after stakeholders expressed concern about the contributions to those particular Congress members.

“We understand that the PAC decision to support select Members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders,” the statement reads. “We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election.”

According to a June 28 Bloomberg report, the car company’s PAC donated a total of $55,000 to 37 of the 147 Republican Congress members who contested the 2020 election results. Toyota gave more money to more Republicans in that group than any other company, the report reads.

Toyota explained its political action committee is bipartisan and “equally supports” both Democrats and Republicans who are in Congress and running for Congress.