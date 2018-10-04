Toddler shreds family's $1,060 savings for football tickets NBC A Utah toddler shredded money (KSL Photo) [ + - ] Video

HOLLADAY, Utah (KSL) — A Utah couple says their toddler shredded an envelope containing more than $1,000 in cash.

Ben and Jackee Belnap consider themselves diehard Utah Utes football fans. After saving for about a year, they finally had enough money — $1,060 — to pay back a family member for their season tickets.

But this past weekend, the envelope disappeared.

After a frantic and tearful search, the couple realized their son Leo had shredded the envelope.

“I’m digging through the trash and she hollers and says, ‘I found it,’” Ben told NBC affiliate KSL said. “She’s holding the shredder and she says, ‘I think the money is in here.'”

It turns out the couple might not be out all that money. There is a government office that deals with mutilated cash.

“I called the guy the next morning and he said, ‘Oh, we might be able to help you here,’ and I was shocked,” Ben said. “He said, ‘Bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to D.C., and in one to two years, you’ll get your money back.’”