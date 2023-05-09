(KXAN) — In 2020, there were 6,146 Veteran suicides, or average of 16.8 per day, according to the latest research from the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

The Department of Veteran Affairs says there is help with a new campaign it calls ‘Today I Am.’

“A lot of veterans are struggling,” said Dr. Christopher Loftis, a licensed psychologist and the National Director for VA/DoD Mental Health Collaboration.

“It’s a difficult time when they leave the military or sometimes it’s just the stress of a relationship breaking up, a career change, retirement, all different reasons why veterans might be struggling,” Loftis explained.

Hundreds of veterans have shared messages online of how important it is to take care of their mental health.

“With this campaign, we’re really hoping that by showing the videos of veterans from all different service areas, all different service branches, all different kinds of backgrounds and identities, that veterans will find someone that they relate to, and will feel inspired to reach out and seek help for themselves,” said Dr. Loftis.

The Department of Veterans Affairs urges family members and friends of veterans to notice the signs of veterans in need of support.

“If you notice someone is more quick to anger, drinking more or using more drugs, and certainly having sleep challenges, flashbacks, nightmares… those are all signs that a veteran is struggling. But we also want to emphasize to that just feeling isolated and alone or feeling like you’re not living your best life is also a reason to reach out and seek help, because there’s all kinds of support from clinical to non-clinical services to help veterans.”

If you or a loved one needs help, the VA has launched a crisis line. Veterans can Dial 988 then Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis support.