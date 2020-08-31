TikTok ‘Benadryl Challenge’ blamed in teen’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The latest in a growing number of dangerous social media challenges may have resulted in the tragic death of an Oklahoma teenager.

Last week, a 15-year-old girl reportedly died from an overdose of Benadryl.

Described by those who cared about her as an otherwise happy and faith-driven teen, she was not one to experiment with drugs.

However, she fell victim to what’s been called the Benadryl Challenge on Tik Tok.

The challenge is to trip out, or hallucinate, after taking a dozen or more doses of the pill.

“The dose that can cause a hallucination is very close to the dose that can cause something potentially life-threatening,” said Scott Schaeffer, director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.