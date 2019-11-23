Tight supply of Christmas trees is leading to higher prices this season

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (NBC) — A tight supply of Christmas trees is leading to higher prices across the country.

Minnesota Christmas tree farmer Doug Dose says it may be more difficult and more expensive to find the perfect Fraser fir this holiday season.

Dose says a national drought all the way back in 2012 could be responsible, because he says that year, some growers lost thousands of trees.

This season, growers are having to look to different parts of the country to fill their supply this season. “I don’t think in Rochester, Minnesota there’s going to be a shortage. I don’t think there’s going to be a statewide shortage, but across the country there’s definitely a shortage of Christmas trees,” said Dose.”I know a grower in Wisconsin that shipped a semi load to California because the California grower could not get his trees from his normal source.”

Despite the expected shortages, Dose says he has plenty of trees on his property and says this season may be one of his best.