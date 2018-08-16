Thyroid medications recalled due to contamination concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pharmaceutical company is issuing a voluntary nationwide recall of a thyroid medication due to contamination concerns.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall applies to Levothyroxine and Liothyronine manufactured by Westminster Pharmaceuticals. The company says the drugs are being recalled as a precaution because they were manufactured using active pharmaceutical ingredients that were sourced prior to the FDA’s Import Alert of Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which were found to have “deficiencies” with current manufacturing practices.

The products subject to recall are packed in 100-count bottles and come in 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg and 120 mg.

Patients who are taking this medication in the treatment of serious medical conditions should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product, according to the FDA.

CNN reports no adverse effects from these medications have been reported as of Aug. 9.

For a full list of the items recalled, click here.