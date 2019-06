NORTH CAROLINA (NBC News/KXAN) — An animal rescue group based in North Carolina is asking for old bras to help them rescue injured sea turtles.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners because workers use them to wire turtle shells back together.

Employees say the majority of the turtles they rescue get run over by cars or boats.

