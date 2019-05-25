Thieves steal $44,000 worth of puppies from Houston
(KPRC) The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in locating two people who stole $44,000 worth of puppies from a pet store.
Authorities released surveillance video of the heist, where two hooded individuals can be seen breaking into the business and stealing the pups.
It almost looks like this was a total set up. They knew specifically where to go, what to take," said Andrew Kahan, with the Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services and Advocacy.
The pair can be seen breaking a window, climbing over cages and stuffing multiple puppies into duffel bags before fleeing the scene.
Police said the men took five English and French bulldogs valued at over $44,000 from the business.
Teva settles with Oklahoma for $85 million in opioid case
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - One of the drugmakers named in Oklahoma's lawsuit over the opioid crisis has agreed to a settlement in which it will pay the state $85 million.
Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter both announced the settlement Sunday in separate statements. Teva, its related affiliates and Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiaries were set to go to trial Tuesday in Norman.
Hunter said the case against Johnson & Johnson will proceed on schedule.
137-year-old Winchester rifle found in Nevada has new home
BAKER, Nev. (AP) - A 137-year-old rifle found five years ago leaning against a juniper tree in Great Basin National Park in Nevada is now part of an exhibit dedicated to the "Forgotten Winchester" at the park visitor center near the Utah border.
The weathered Winchester Model 1873 is in a case designed to capture the way it looked when park archaeologist Eva Jensen stumbled across it on a rocky outcrop above Strawberry Creek during an archaeological survey.
Based on its condition, experts believe the weapon might have been abandoned in the forest more than a century ago.
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded when gun violence erupts at party
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say 10 people have been shot - one fatally - when gun violence erupted at a holiday weekend party in Virginia.
Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Leo Kosinski said via email that the total number of people shot was 10 and that one of those victims has died. Few other details were released.
Police were called to the Chesapeake neighborhood of Holly Cove just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of traffic congestion and people refusing to move vehicles.
