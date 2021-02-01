The Weeknd and Postmates donate meals from Black-owned restaurant to Tampa Bay healthcare workers

National News

TAMPA (WFLA) – In honor of Black History Month, team members at AdventHealth Carrollwood received a very special delivery from Super Bowl halftime performer The Weeknd thanks to Postmates!

The Weeknd chose a Black-owned Tampa restaurant, Mama’s Southern Soul Food, and donated 150 meals, delivered by Postmates, to frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood – many of whom will be able to attend the Super Bowl in person on Sunday.

In addition, Postmates is highlighting a collection of Black-owned restaurants across the nation called The Weeknd’s Picks which you can find at the top of the Postmates app.

