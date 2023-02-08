(WHNT) — “The Late Late Show,” currently hosted by James Corden, has reportedly been canceled after nearly 30 years of broadcasting.

Sources told ET and other outlets that CBS will be ending the show and Corden’s exit at the end of the current season will be the last.

Corden announced about nine months ago that he anticipated leaving the show to spend more time at home with his family.

The network does, however, reportedly have something else in the works. According to Deadline, CBS is rebooting the Comedy Central series “@midnight” to replace the current late-night show.

That series, featuring Chris Hardwick, ran from 2013 to 2017. It’s unclear if Hardwick would return with the reboot.

“The Late Late Show” debuted in 1995, and has featured hosts like Tom Snyder and Craig Kilborn and Craig Ferguson.