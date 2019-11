AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the state capitol.

The parade will run down South Congress to Cesar Chavez and kids can bring the new, unwrapped toys they want to donate, and some of Santa’s helpers will line the parade route to help collect them.

The Parade benefits Operation Blue Santa and those who can’t make the parade can still donate at any Chuy’s location.