FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Texas man is suing Walmart in federal court and seeking $100 million in damages or free unlimited shopping at any of its stores for life.

Roderick Jackson, of Waskom, Texas, filed two handwritten complaints saying he was suing Walmart for an incident that took place at a store in Omaha, Nebraska, in March 2021.

Jackson sent the complaints to the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Both complaints were filed on Jan. 8 pro se, without an attorney.

One complaint was over a “false pretense of shoplifting” and the other claims he “suffered civil rights violations based on race/color.”

In addition to money, Jackson is asking for Walmart to pay all court fees associated with the lawsuit. Court records show that Walmart has not yet been served with the lawsuit.

Nexstar’s KNWA reached out to Walmart for comment, and the retail giant released the following statement: “We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are aware of Mr. Jackson’s complaint and intend to defend the company against the allegations once we have been served.”