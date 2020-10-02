Texas leaders react to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night, Texas leaders posted messages on social media reacting to the news.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered condolences and prayers.
Texas congressman Joaquin Castro shared his personal experience with COVID-19, including the death of his step mother, and called on the White House to “be honest with the American public” about the president’s health.
His brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, offered well-wishes to the president and First Lady and said, “we need a plan, not the same divisive, dangerous rhetoric.”
We will continue to add reactions and statements from Texas political leaders to this post as they become available.