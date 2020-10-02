Texas leaders react to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump holds up his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night, Texas leaders posted messages on social media reacting to the news.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered condolences and prayers.

Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.



May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2020

Texas congressman Joaquin Castro shared his personal experience with COVID-19, including the death of his step mother, and called on the White House to “be honest with the American public” about the president’s health.

If @realdonaldtrump tests positive for COVID-19, the White House needs to be honest with the American people.



It’s not just a matter of the President’s personal health; it’s a matter of national security. This virus has claimed over 200k American lives in 6 months. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 2, 2020

It’s so hard to reliably predict how each person’s body will handle COVID-19. My dad, 80, had it and was asymptomatic. My stepmom, 78, got it and died.



I spoke to a friend a few days ago who battled it for 3 months in the hospital, nearly got taken off life support but survived. https://t.co/WPVERa7Dkm — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) October 2, 2020

His brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, offered well-wishes to the president and First Lady and said, “we need a plan, not the same divisive, dangerous rhetoric.”

Mr. President—if these reports are confirmed, I wish you and the First Lady well. I hope this is a wake up call that this virus is not a hoax or something cured by injecting bleach.



We need a plan, not the same divisive, dangerous rhetoric. https://t.co/9AfimT16EF — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2020

We will continue to add reactions and statements from Texas political leaders to this post as they become available.