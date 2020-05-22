Texas lawmakers join argument over debate on Heroes Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — Last week, Texas lawmakers joined in the debate surrounding the Heroes Act as Democrats defended the size and scope of the proposed bill.

The bill would provide another round of $1,200 payments to most Americans, hazard pay for frontline workers, funding for local and state governments and more.

“I think it responds to some really definite needs across our country, certainly in Central Texas. I view my vote for it as a vote to authorize Speaker Pelosi to negotiate with the Trump administration that has done so much damage and try to overcome that for the true heroes,” said Democratic Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

“I’m pleased that the bill includes a provision that I wrote to repeal something that should never have gone in the last bill. That was a windfall for those who earn more than $1M a year. That’s who Senate Republicans viewed as someone to care for. By repealing that, we make way for an opportunity to get out checks to those who are most in need now, another relief check, more support to small businesses and some pay specifically for those first responders and health care providers who are the real heroes of the moment.”

Republicans like Texas Congressman Chip Roy argue that the bill has been made political when it should just be about doing what needs to be done. Roy also argues that bills like the Heroes act are increasing the debt and not doing enough for small businesses.

“I’ll be voting strongly against the HEROES Act, as it’s so-called, because the Speaker has chosen to make this a political exercise rather than what we should be doing, which is working together. I’ve got bipartisan legislation with Dean Phillips from Minnesota to fix the PPP and do things that would help the small businesses in Texas that I’ve been talking to literally every day for the last two months,” said Roy.

“It’s well supported. In fact, the provisions of that bill are in this, but now, it’s layered on top. It’s a $3 Trillion bill. We’re bleeding money, racking up debt, and none of this is doing anything to actually help small businesses in the end, that’s going to meaningfully change things for Texans. It’s filled with political goodies, abortion language, money for people here illegally. It’s got language in there that would head to Medicare-for-all. It’s just a grab-bag of a liberal wish list. We don’t need that.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will not even vote on the house bill. He says the Senate may take up its own relief package in a few weeks and only with the president’s approval.